Little Elm police say they will charge about two dozen high school students in connection with the Braswell High School fights last week that bloodied a teacher’s nose and sent one student to a hospital.
By the end of the school day Thursday, police had charged and detained six juvenile students and arrested one adult student, Little Elm police Capt. Larry Denison said Friday. He said 19 more students will be charged and taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention Center in the coming week.
Of the seven students already detained, five juveniles and one 17-year-old were charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury and rioting. One juvenile was charged with assault on a public servant, which is a third-degree felony. The other 19 will be charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury and rioting, Denison said.
He said some of the students they’re looking to detain have not been at school because they were suspended by Denton ISD after the fights. Denison said all of the 26 suspects in the fights will be taken into custody by the end of next week and that he hopes to send all of the cases to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office within that same time frame.
At least three fights broke out about the time school was being let out on Oct. 1. Dozens of students were seen on circulated camera footage throwing punches, screaming and yelling; teachers struggled to pull the teens apart as others poured in, some of them recording with their phones.
A teacher suffered a bloody nose, and one student was sent to a hospital. Denton ISD officials declined to detail the condition of the student but said the student was hospitalized “as a precaution.”
Denison said detectives and school resource officers spent the past week combing through the video footage, identifying the students who took part in the fighting. He said all of the students, except for the 17-year-old who is considered an adult in Texas, are between the ages of 14 and 16.
“It’s just taking a long time,” Denison said.
He said Little Elm police officers are stationed at the school to assist school resource officers to have “a calming effect” on the school.
