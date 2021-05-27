Two Denton County families left devastated in wake of Sunday's fatal wreck

Two area families are dealing with “unexplainable loss” this week and will be laying to rest a young woman, a young girl and an infant following a fatal crash Sunday.
The car crash on U.S. Highway 380 resulted in three deaths. Denton residents Kimberly Katherine, 4, and Karoline Jaclyn Satterfield, 4 months old, died at a hospital. Jordan Nicole Dodson, 31, of Providence Village, was in a different car in the wreck and was found dead at the scene.
The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled the deaths of all three victims as accidents. The young girls’ father and grandmother are still in the hospital, as is Dodson’s fiancé, Robert. Only Robert’s first name was given.
“People want to assign blame, but the reality is, regardless of what happened, two families have lost loved ones and are dealing with the devastation,” said Brian Rebecek, a spokesperson for the Dodson family. “We’re all dealing with this unexplainable loss.”
Around 11:43 a.m. Sunday, first responders were called out to a crash on U.S. Highway 380 at Rockhill Road. A white Mustang and black Mercedes crashed head-on in the westbound lanes. Ten people have died in car crashes in Denton this year.
Kayla Wakefield, speaking for the Satterfield-Cortes family, said Maria Cortes is absolutely devastated after losing her daughters. Trey Satterfield, the girls’ father and Cortes’ husband, underwent a third surgery this week, and Virginia Cortes, Maria’s mother, moved out of the ICU this week after getting off a ventilator.
“We did break the news to her about the girls, but she said she already knew,” Wakefield said. “We’re waiting on Trey to wake up and break the news to him.”
Wakefield said Kimmie, at 4 years old, was the biggest social butterfly. She was poised to start school later in the fall and was so excited.
“She loved parties,” Wakefield said. “She loved to play, she loved food. She was just a ball of sunshine. Karoline, she was (4) months [old]. She was one of the happiest babies. The biggest, brightest eyes. Those two girls loved each other like no other.”
The Satterfield-Cortes household was made up of the two girls, Trey Satterfield, Maria Cortes, her sister Mari Cruz Cortes and the matriarch, Virginia Cortes. Each adult had at least one full-time job “just to make sure [the girls] had the best lives they never had when they were younger.”
Although the family does have an online fundraiser through GoFundMe, Wakefield said the family won’t be planning funerals for the girls until Trey and Virginia are out of the hospital.
Dodson was a bride-to-be and lived in Denton for most of her life.
“She was a fighter,” her uncle Rebecek said. “She was born with polycystic kidneys that developed in utero. Out of the womb, she was already in a fight for her life.”
Throughout her 31 years of life, Dodson underwent three kidney transplants as well as a liver transplant. When she was 3, her father, Craig Dodson, donated a kidney to her for her first surgery. The second transplant at 15 came from an organ donor who had died. For her third transplant in December of 2019, her fiancé was a match and donated one of his kidneys.
“But Jordan’s life was more than just her illness and staying healthy,” Rebecek said. “She was just a life force — positive energy, smiling and laughing. She embraced life. She knew the fragility of it. With her illness, it could be a point where it would’ve ended her life. She enjoyed every moment [of life].”
Robert was in the wreck with her in the passenger seat. The two were in the midst of planning their wedding for December 2022.
“They were excited about their future together, making plans as young people do,” Rebecek said. “They were both very loving toward each other. … He loves her with every fiber of his being.”
Rebecek said it will be a long road for Robert to recover from his physical injuries, and even longer for the emotional wounds to heal.
Dodson benefited from organ donors and became one herself, Rebecek said. A piece of her will continue on even after her death. The family is currently raising funds online for the funeral and medical expenses.
“She was a proponent of organ donation and encouraged all family members to do that as well,” Rebecek said. “Her final gift is she is donating [her organs] to benefit others. Jordan was just a bright light and a sweet soul, and her friends and family will miss her tremendously.”