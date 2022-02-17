Two Democrats are vying for their party's nomination for Texas Senate District 12 in hopes of flipping the district once led by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound.
Nelson announced her retirement this past summer, and candidates from both major political parties were quick to throw their hats in the ring.
District 12 was drastically reshaped during the state legislature's recent redistricting efforts. During Nelson's tenure, the district spanned southern Denton County and section of northwest and northeast Tarrant County.
Whoever wins elections to the district in November will instead take over a District 12 that cuts through small sections of northern Dallas and Tarrant counties up through the western half of Denton County, including much of the lake cities around Lake Lewisville, as well as the entirety of Wise County.
Already a week into early voting, locals are casting ballots for Democrats Ferdi Mongo of Argyle and Francine Ly of Irving with the final party nomination to be decided after the March 1 Election Day.
The winner will go on to face voters' preferred Republican once the race between Tan Parker and Chris Russell is decided after March 1.
Both Democrats have voting histories dating back to at least 2008. Ly cast ballots in more than 50 elections from 1992-2021, according to records obtained from the Dallas County Elections Administration.
Mongo's record in Denton County shows eight votes cast since 2008.
Both immigrated to Texas decades ago. Mongo is a native of Cameroon, and Ly was born in Cambodia, according to her website.
Ly significantly outpaced Mongo in campaign donations and spending, according to the most recent campaign filings available for each of them.
Ly reported a pool of $14,726 on-hand after already having spent $8,834 by Jan. 31, 2022.
Mongo reported only $245 on hand at the same point after spending $3,619.
Ly did not respond to three requests for comment emailed to her campaign email address by the Denton Record-Chronicle. Her responses would be included below if she had agreed to participate.
Instead, the Record-Chronicle caught up with Mongo and asked a few questions to help voters get to know him. Mongo's responses, lightly edited for clarity and brevity, are below:
Ferdinand "Ferdi" Mongo
Age: 56
Born in: Cameroon
Education: Bachelor's in Biblical Studies and master's in New Testament Studies from Criswell College in Dallas
Experience: Realtor with a Fortune 500 company for the past 25 years, 18 of which were as a general manager
Website: ferdimongo.com
What are your thoughts about the reliability of the Texas electrical grid?
[The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas is] not effective. This is the reason: If they were effective, we wouldn't have had the problems we had last year. They were warned by experts that ... the Texas grid was susceptible to failure. They did not winterize them. If we had winterized the grid, the winter turbines and the grid system 60%, it would have saved 60% of the Texas electricity system — it would not have failed. ERCOT is in place because Texas has its own independent power, so 90% of Texas is powered by ERCOT ... so them not being part of any national grid system makes us susceptible. So what are my thoughts? I think number one I think we need to make it to where [ERCOT is] accountable to a different entity rather than appointment, and number two it should be a part — somehow — of the national grid system.
What are your thoughts about recent attempts to remove certain books from public school shelves?
School districts down south removed 400 books from the shelves because of various reasons including [critical race theory]. I agree with part of the reasons, and I disagree with the other reasons. Number one, the decisions that were made to remove books were made by non-educators. See, Texas has politicians making decisions for the school system, so the non-educators are deciding what schools should teach students. My school of thought is that Texas should be a part of the [National Education Association] that has experts that can make those decisions for the schools. I agree with the fact that books that have sexually implicit content need to be removed. Books that condone or promote violence need to be removed, but books that educate our children about sex as a biological subject to help them, then those books should be approved by educators to come back into the school system. And the books that teach Texans about our history — regardless of how ugly that history is — need to be a part of that system. For example, they don't want to teach about slavery ... Slavery is the backbone of America. You cannot talk about America without talking about slavery, and they say that's critical race theory. But remember that slavery has been in the United States for 246 years and [slaves] have only been freed for 153 years, so the history of America is more embedded in slavery than freedom.
What is something you would like to do to benefit your district specifically?
Number one: I want to benefit my district with education. If Texas were an economy, it would be the ninth largest economy in the world. This is how big Texas' economy is, but you know where we rank in education? We rank [low] nationally. I would help the education system make sure that teachers get what they need, increase their pay and then make sure their students get more [resources]. ... I want to help the hardworking Texans. Sixteen percent of Texans are below the poverty line, and I just told you that Texas is the ninth largest economy in the world. The minimum wage of Texas is $7.25, so I'm going to help them by slowly, gradually, increasing the minimum wage to help small businesses catch up. I'm going to help them with paid leave, and I'm willing to even come up with a crazy idea to see if we can have a national debate on having Texans work just four days a week rather than five to give time back to Texans and my district to have that time back with their families. I'm going to help them with the healthcare, prescription drugs. Drug companies are getting all the money, so I'm going to work on helping my district and Texas to make sure that their healthcare is affordable for taxpaying Texans.