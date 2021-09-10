Twenty years later, Sept. 11 still touches our lives

Twenty years ago today, Americans stood in front of their televisions, transfixed by the horror of two passenger jets slamming into the World Trade Center in New York City.
It took an instant for citizens to understand that terrorism was no longer something that happened on distant shores. Even memories of the Oklahoma City bombing were dwarfed by the devastation wrought in the heart of the country’s financial world.
Political scientists, historians and first responders said the somber anniversary is a reminder of losses, gains and hope.
A long war ends
Parker Hevron, an associate professor of political science at Texas Woman’s University, said it’s nearly impossible to reflect on the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks without taking into account the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The war was part of the global war on terror that was launched during the presidency of George W. Bush.
“I think it’s kind of fitting that the war in Afghanistan ended a few weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Hevron said. “In some ways, it has had a similar trajectory to how we all feel about that day. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks — it was a horrific event, it was traumatizing — it was on everyone’s mind. Eventually, the event fades a little bit into the background. I think we all tried to compartmentalize trauma so we can move forward. And in some ways, that’s what happened to the war in Afghanistan.”
Hevron said the war began as an American campaign to root out Al-Qaida and push the Taliban out of the country.
“Then somewhere along the way, it seems like American forces kind of lost the thread a little bit. The next thing you know, we’ve spent 20 years fighting in a country with no real, clear objective in mind,” Hevron said. “And I think in some ways that mirrors what happened to our political theme early after 9/11.”
In the immediate aftermath, Hevron said America had “a rally-around-the-flag moment.” Bush’s approval ratings reached the low 90s, and the federal government saw massive reorganization in response to the attacks — including the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.
When the immediate crisis recedes, Hevron said, those reorganizations stay with us.
It changed American media as well. Cable news outlets brought back a feature called “the crawl,” the scrolling headlines and highlights of breaking news, and made it a permanent feature on the 24-hour broadcast.
Jim Meernik, a professor of international politics and U.S. foreign policy at the University of North Texas, said the terrorist attacks brought a whole new feeling to American shores.
“Sept. 11 is this huge event,” Meernik said. “Now, many people realize that we are vulnerable to some kind of attack. It’s no longer that we have these oceans between us and the places where terrorism happens, and our friendly neighbors to the north and the south. For a lot of people, it was a wake-up call. It was a realization that there are a lot of other ways to attack a country.”
Meernik said the withdrawal from Afghanistan is an unpleasant reminder that the country responded to the attacks in massive proportions. Bush, who had campaigned on rhetoric of restraint and critiquing doctrines of global policing, rallied the world to join the U.S. in cutting down terrorism wherever in the world it appeared.
Meernik said the country could have focused on Al-Qaida and the Taliban, determined what they wanted and forged policy to negotiate the conflict. Instead, he said, the government decided to wage war against terrorism itself, committing military and contractor resources to a messy problem.
“We created this unwinnable war on terror, instead of taking care of a specific problem,” Meernik said. “So naturally, when we set out these grandiose expectations — we’re waging a war for freedom, we’re going to help these people rebuild their country, and that’s what America is all about — then come to find out that sometimes it doesn’t work. We found out we couldn’t get out of Afghanistan because our commitment to them was so open-ended.”
In hindsight, Meernik said, the connection between the Sept. 11 attacks and Afghanistan lie in the beginning of the war on terror and the past few weeks of America’s gutting withdrawal from the region
“On the one hand there is that direct tie-in of Afghanistan in 9/11, but that tie ended when we took over the country and kicked Al-Qaida out,” he said. “Maybe you can argue that we had to go after a lot of the Al-Qaida terrorists. And maybe we really didn’t take care of 9/11, we got Osama bin Laden … But then we quickly moved past that to being worried about terrorism everywhere. Being worried about Muslims, and being worried about Muslims here, thinking they were going to come in from Mexico or Canada.”
Terrorism became a bigger monster in policymaker thinking, and the money and military manpower followed.
In the end, Meernik said, America left, “and who was in charge? The Taliban,” he said.
More surveillance, more tolerance
The PATRIOT Act that followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks was one of the more controversial legal developments to grow out of the global war on terror. Critics of the act worried that the legislation would lead to more surveillance and less privacy for American citizens, especially as the act allowed federal agencies to conduct searches of private residences or offices with a warrant, but when residents and workers weren’t onsite. The act allows officials to search private property, take photographs and seize property and electronic communications and notify the person surveilled later.
Professors said it’s hard to tell if Americans gladly embraced cellphones and other technology that tracks their movements and records their communications because the war on terror persuaded them to forfeit much of their privacy.
But they said there is a relationship between Sept. 11 and the smartwatches that track everything from where you go to how many hours you sleep — and hands it over to a company.
“The pandemic has upended some of our thinking about these things,” Hevron said. “But we as Americans have always been willing — if not excited — but at least willing to sacrifice some right during a crisis. It happened during the Civil War. It happened during the second world war with rationing and blackouts. I think it for sure happened after 9/11 with respect to privacy.”
The biggest difference between the forfeiture of rights in the Civil War and World War II eras is that, after Sept. 11, massive corporations grabbed up what privacy Americans offered.
“Part of me wonders, yeah, the PATRIOT Act may have made us more comfortable with carrying these cellphones that have all of these records of our activities, but I think if you talk to the average American, they would say like the PATRIOT Act — to the extent that they had heard of it — was put in place to make us safer after 9/11. I don’t know if they’d make the connection between making us more comfortable, but I do (think) what happened in a sort of happy accident for government — it ended up being private companies who created things like Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple and the rise of the iPhone … in some ways, those companies did the work of the government for them.”
A reckoning among American Muslims
Fear and suspicion of Muslims in Americans — a fear that was also erroneously directed at non-Muslim South Asians and Arabs in America — was immediate. In an editorial penned just after the attacks, Denton Record-Chronicle editorial writer Mike Trimble recounted a transaction at a downtown Denton convenience store owned and operated by a family of color. An olive-skinned woman handed Trimble his change and said, reflexively, “I love this country.” Trimble wrote that he answered her: “I know you do,” then went home and wept in his living room.
Within 48 hours of the attack in New York City, someone firebombed the Denton mosque — the oldest in Texas. No one was injured, but the members of the Islamic Society of Denton were rattled and told the local press they meant no harm to their neighbors and friends. No arrest was made after the firebombing, but a long-running Christian-Muslim dialog ministry began between the Islamic Society and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
But after the attacks, when Americans circled the wagons against global terror, some of them looked askance at certain neighbors.
“There are certain communities that bore the brunt of that,” Hevron said. “People of color in America weren’t really included in that rally-around-the-flag kind of moment like they should have been.”
A new day for first responders
Denton Fire Department Chief Kenneth Hedges had been a Denton firefighter for five years when the terrorist attacks happened.
In those days, police, emergency medical technicians and firefighters had their own responses and their own language.
Sept. 11 showed that first responders needed to be able to communicate quickly and clearly if they were to coordinate after a mass casualty event.
“As far as what I feel has really changed, in looking at what went right, what went wrong, it was the outflow of communication,” Hedges said. “They weren’t able to communicate between each other and the other departments. The police department in New York had trouble communicating with EMS. Everyone had trouble understanding each other. And when you think about how there were local, regional, state and federal agencies at the command post, that gets complicated.”
Training for mass casualty events has emphasized coordination between agencies and “plain language, even down to the dispatcher,” Hedges said.
When medical, fire and police officers understand each other, Hedges said, it means that more lives and property can be spared.
“I think we’re more prepared for the next big event,” Hedges said. “And when you’re talking about these mass casualty events, it’s not if, it’s when. There’s going to be another tornado. There’s probably going to be another flood. Now we’re better prepared for these events, big or small.”
The terror attacks confronted Americans with the death of thousands — and more than 300 of those were first responders. More grant money was made available for departments to train, equip and improve their responses.
Hedges said more people sent thank-you notes to the fire station after the attacks. They dropped off cookies and food. Goodwill was flowing.
“We appreciate that,” he said. “But we’re doing this job in good times and bad. The first responders, these are folks who plan to have 40 years in their career.”