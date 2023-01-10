Good morning, Denton! It might be January but it’s feeling pretty toasty in North Texas. Today is slated to be one of the warmest days of the week.
Plus, with the holidays behind us, our elected officials are ready to get back to work. Catch up on what the city and state’s leaders are getting up to.
Mellow temps
Denton’s in for a warm day with a high temperature near 78 degrees and a low of around 53 degrees. The wind is expected to be 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday meetings
Denton City Council talks roads
The Denton City Council is back and ready for business this year with a special-called meeting. On the agenda is a report from the Texas Department of Transportation Roadways and potentially amending the plans for a roundabout at Eagle Drive, Bell Avenue, Dallas Drive and Locust Street.
Additionally, the council will consider the adoption of an ordinance amending the city’s Housing and Community Development Plan.
When: Today, begins at 2 p.m. (starts with closed meeting)
Where: City Hall, 215 E. McKinney Street
No Denton County Commissioners Court
The Denton County Commissioners Court will not be having its usual Tuesday meeting. The Commissioners Court will resume Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. The agenda for this meeting has not yet been posted.
By the way
State legislature back in business
The 88th Texas Legislature will convene at the Texas Capitol in Austin today. Keep an eye out on what legislative decisions will be made this year. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, for example, said some of his priorities include border security, addressing criminal case backlogs, supporting Texas families and tax reform.