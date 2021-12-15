Former President Donald Trump returns to friendly Texas turf Sunday in Dallas at the American Airlines Center to talk about his political history and will also celebrate the Christmas season by attending worship services at First Baptist Church.
The holiday trip combines several of Trump’s favorite things — arena appearances in cities where he remains popular with conservatives, hobnobbing with First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress, and Christmas, which he considered under attack by political correctness and famously vowed to restore to its proper reverence.
Trump began his tour with stops in Sunrise and Orlando, Fla., where thousands attended but media reports said there were many empty seats available. He takes “The History Tour” with journalist and historian Bill O’Reilly to Houston next for a Saturday appearance at the Toyota Center. Then it’s on to Dallas, where the event with Trump and O’Reilly is set for 3 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.
“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S.,” Trump said in a statement promoting the tour.
He promised provocative talk, saying, “I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country!”
Besides the political talk, he said the event “will be fun, fun, fun.”
Jeffress, who has a long history with Trump, said in a statement that “we are blessed to have my friend and our 45th President to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas. America has never had a more pro-life and pro-religious liberty president than Donald J. Trump.”
Added Jeffress: “The focus of the music and message this Sunday will be on the most important event in human history — the birth of Jesus Christ. President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it represents.”
Jeffress was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal backers among evangelical Christian leaders during the 2016 campaign. He was steadfast in defending the former president against complaints that his personal morals didn’t always measure up to the standards of religious conservatives.
“Evangelicals know they’re not compromising their beliefs in order to support this great president,” Jeffress said in March 2018, after revelations from Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, of hush money to adult porn actress Stormy Daniels. “Evangelicals still believe in the commandment ‘thou shalt not have sex with a porn star.’ However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him.”
The comments came days after Daniels went to court to nullify a nondisclosure agreement about their sexual encounters in 2006.
Evangelicals understand “the concept of sin and forgiveness,” Jeffress said.
Jeffress has visited Trump numerous times at the White House, privately and for public events, and has served on the president’s evangelical advisory board.
When the president moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Jeffress was his choice to present an opening prayer at the ceremony. Jeffress lauded his display of “courage that no other U.S. president has.”
Mitt Romney, a former GOP nominee for president and, at the time, still a candidate for the Utah Senate seat he now holds, criticized Trump for choosing a “religious bigot” to speak at the embassy ceremony, noting that Jeffress has called Mormonism, his own faith, “heresy” and a cult, and has asserted that Jews and Muslims face damnation and cannot be saved.
Trump is hoping for a big turnout Sunday for his tour stop with O’Reilly, and has drawn large crowds at past events in Texas, which backed him in both 2016 and 2020.
Trump won Texas by 5.6 percentage points over President Joe Biden in 2020, but is still pushing for a major audit of the vote.