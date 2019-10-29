It may be time to make some last-minute costume alterations if you plan to go trick-or-treating Thursday evening.
Meteorologists expect temperatures to drop below freezing in Denton on Thursday morning with a harder freeze expected Friday morning.
While the temperature will be in the lower 30s for a few hours Halloween morning, the wind chill will make it feel colder, said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
“The main issue Thursday morning is the wind chill,” Huckaby said. “The winds out of the north will make it feel like it’s in the lower 20s or upper teens, so bring a jacket while waiting for the bus.”
Winds on Wednesday night through Thursday will be out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.
Temperatures will warm to the 40s during the day Thursday under sunny skies before dipping back into the 30s Halloween night. Temperatures are expected to be 25 to 30 degrees colder than the average Halloween.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm will continue through Wednesday evening before giving way to sunshine Thursday and through Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The first freeze of the season was reported on Oct. 12, when the temperature reached 31 degrees for an hour before dawn at DFW International Airport, according to Huckaby.
For Denton, the average first freeze is Nov. 12, 10 days earlier than the average for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
With temperatures expected to warm back up this weekend, gardeners can hold off on picking tomatoes and other tender plants unless they are ripe, said Janet Laminack, the Denton County AgriLife Extension horticulture agent.
“Make sure to do the normal things you would do to prepare for a freeze, like covering outside faucets and unhooking any hoses,” Laminack said. “Tender plants, like tomatoes and basil plants, should be brought inside or covered with a frost cloth or a sheet.”
Laminack also said to consider clustering potted plants and to put buckets of water around the plants to help moderate the temperature.
“Since it’s going to warm up again, don’t uproot anything,” Laminack said. “That is unless you’re tired of worrying about it.”