Proceedings are scheduled to resume Tuesday in a long-running civil trial by a pair of former Denton Municipal Electric employees against the city.
Michael Grim and Jim Maynard filed suit in 2017, claiming they were wrongfully terminated and the city failed to provide whistleblower protection.
The trial began Jan. 21. The plaintiffs have yet to conclude their portion of the proceedings, suggesting that it may be several days before the city can present its side before sending the matter to the jury.