Concerns that someone would catch COVID-19 and spread the illness to others in the courtroom led to a Denton County judge’s decision to postpone the trial of a man accused of shooting a Denton police officer.
Antwon Pinkston’s trial was postponed again late Friday afternoon. It would have started Monday morning with jury selection. Pinkston, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after he allegedly shot a Denton police officer in 2019.
Leslie Smith, the bailiff for Judge Lee Ann Breading’s court, said Monday morning that they decided to postpone the trial due to COVID-19. She said everyone involved in the decision was worried someone could get sick during the middle of the trial, which is expected to last more than a week, and they would have to reschedule the trial once again.
Denton County court records show the trial was reset to begin on March 21. Some judges in the Denton County Judiciary have canceled jury trials that were set for January as a precaution because of the latest COVID-19 spike.
The Supreme Court of Texas decided jury trials could resume in the state last summer, but it is still up to the judges if they want to proceed.
Pinkston allegedly shot Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez twice on the night of Oct. 29, 2019, after Rodriguez pulled him and a woman over near Taco Bell on University Drive. Rodriguez has been on line-of-duty leave ever since after facing critical injuries.
Pinkston faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.
