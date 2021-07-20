The federal case for a former Denton police officer accused of distributing child pornography won’t go to jury trial until next year at the earliest, according to court documents.
A pretrial conference for David Schoolcraft, who was an officer at the Denton Police Department for 15 years, was set for Aug. 6 but was rescheduled Tuesday for Jan. 10, 2022. The court date was reset to next year while a forensic expert is scheduled for another jury trial in August and Schoolcraft’s attorney heals from an emergency surgery.
Schoolcraft’s attorney filed a motion in court Monday to move the upcoming pretrial dates for at least 60 days. The judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled to move the pretrial conference to Jan. 10, 2022, although other court deadlines are scheduled before then.
Upon his arrest on March 3, the Police Department placed Schoolcraft on paid administrative leave followed by suspension without pay following his indictment on March 10. He was being paid $91,000 in 2020 and 2021, according to police personnel records.
A Denton police spokesperson confirmed Schoolcraft resigned from the Police Department in April. He has been in federal custody since his arrest.
The arrest stems from an incident where Schoolcraft allegedly used Kik on or about Dec. 23-29, 2020. Two videos cited in the indictment contained sexually explicit material involving girls who appeared to be prepubescent.
According to court records, he admitted to a federal agent he watched content that was “entirely underage” using his phone “at the park, in his squad car, at the police department, and anywhere else he had Wi-Fi.”
Schoolcraft would face between five and 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and supervised release for at least five years if convicted.
