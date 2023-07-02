Astroworld memorial AP

A Houston grand jury decided Thursday not to indict rap star Travis Scott and five others on criminal charges related to the deaths of 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston when multiple fans collapsed in a massive crowd.

The grand jury’s decision to “no bill” — meaning to not proceed with criminal charges based on the evidence it heard — the six individuals on all counts arrived nearly 20 months after Scott’s Nov. 5, 2021, music festival at NRG Park that injured hundreds. Scott, an artist known for intense concerts, performed for about an hour as some fans pleaded for help.

