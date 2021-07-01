Trash and recycling pickups, as well as many other city services, won’t take place Monday as city offices close in observance of Independence Day.
Waste and recycling services will resume Tuesday morning with a normal schedule delayed by one day through the rest of the week.
City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday in most cases.
City libraries, animal services, customer service for utilities and Denton Municipal Airport administrative offices will be closed Monday, as well.
Denia, MLK Jr., Denton Senior, Denton Civic and Goldfield Tennis centers will close Monday.
The following facilities will follow normal operating hours Monday: Water Works Park, Civic Center Pool, Denton Natatorium, North Lakes Driving Range and North Lakes Rec Center.
The Denton Record-Chronicle office will also be closed to the public Monday.