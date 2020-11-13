Hummmm. Click. Click. Hummmm.
Val Vera wheels his electric chair to a lowered microphone at the back of a dimly lit coffee shop during a community poetry showcase. His sunglasses reflect a small but attentive audience, pendant lights hanging overhead and black walls with gold decor.
“So you might hear the word ‘cripple,’” he impishly warns the room as the audience chuckles along with him. “It’s OK to laugh if you need to.”
He begins. This is the first time Val has read his poetry in public.
■
Disability rights activist, writer, comedian, trailblazing organizer and now poet, Val is the founder and director of the Disability Inclusion Society, DIS, a grassroots nonpartisan organization based in Denton.
DIS not only advocates for rights and inclusion but celebrates disability culture and identity. The group focuses on humanity rather than policy. Val and DIS hope to create a platform for disabled people to express themselves and to bolster the confidence that allows disabled folks to live unapologetically, fostering community from the inside out.
DIS was born in the wake of the “ADA29” disability rights rally organized by the Denton County Democratic Party on July 27, 2019. Val and several others now on the DIS leadership committee decided to come out from under the Democratic Party umbrella to form a new, nonpartisan organization.
DIS aims to create safe spaces for people with all types of disabilities to make them feel genuinely heard rather than tokenized. They encourage disabled folks to participate in community and embrace self-expression by hosting public events, now conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, centered on disability history, culture and identity, highlighting the importance for equity and inclusion in society.
“We want people to feel comfortable enough to share part of their story,” Val says. “Being a magnet for people to just be comfortable with saying, ‘Hey, you know, I have a disability, but I create. I’m an artist. I’m a writer. I’m a dancer. I’m a professor.’”
Even a pandemic hasn’t slowed the organization down. Since COVID-19 came to Texas, DIS has hosted 17 virtual events, expanding its reach from the local to national communities. Invigorated by his increasingly national outreach, Val was able to launch Color of DIS, a new support and action group led by and for disabled Black, brown, Indigenous people of color — something he doesn’t believe would’ve been possible at the local level due to smaller BIPOC disabled representation in Denton.
Considering the at-risk status of a lot of the disabled community, Val says DIS will make the transition back to in-person activities only when they feel safe enough to do so, but he has been pleased with the success of their virtual events and will continue to host some events online regardless of what happens with the pandemic.
■
Val’s activism comes with rewards and challenges, which, he says, mirror the experience of disability. As a self-proclaimed control freak, daily tasks such as closing a cabinet or adjusting a pillow are often what can turn a good day sour. In leadership roles as an activist, he finds that it’s difficult to delegate tasks since his expectations of others often mirror the high expectations he has for himself. At the end of the day, he believes his strength lies in his community and help from others.
Val hopes one day to share his burden even more widely. “Ableism was created by nondisabled people; yet we carry the burden to dismantle it,” Val says. “Just like racism was created by white people. Now Black and Indigenous individuals carry the burden to dismantle it. Globally, I don’t think we’ve got to the point where nondisabled communities realize, ‘Wow, we are taking part in ableism, and we need to do something about it.’”
Val’s focus for now is on drawing attention toward disability culture because he feels it’s simply not being done anywhere else. Typically, Val says, people associate the term “disability rights” with accommodations, forms to fill out, governmental agencies to go through and so on. Shifting the conversation toward disability culture broadens the opportunity for true change within the community — a powerful way to broadcast your voice and needs without having to wait in line.
The issue now is finding people willing to be just as unapologetic as he is.
Vera says he’s not aware of many other active wheelchair users in the community. He believes it’s partially because of a mindset in younger generations that leads them to overlook or completely ignore their disability as a way of finding inclusivity rather than embracing it. Val says he understands their reasons and was once in that frame of mind but no longer wants to be associated with that way of thinking.
“I refer to myself as unapologetically disabled, and I’m OK with that,” Val says, chuckling to himself. “That’s my identity.”
As Val sees it, overlooking or taking attention away from his disability means others don’t see his need for access. His public involvement sets a standard for a new generation of activists to be out and proud with their disabilities in order to bring awareness to their needs for inclusive action.
■
Though Val now embraces what he calls his “crippled” stature, it wasn’t easy for him to get there. During his first months as a baby, Val’s parents noticed he wasn’t moving around as he should for his age. At 1 year old, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a disease that gradually wastes away muscle mass. His younger sister also lived with this aggressive disease. She died in 2010, at the age of 42, of respiratory failure, a common consequence of her form of muscular dystrophy.
When Val was diagnosed, his parents were told he wouldn’t live past 5. As a teenager, Val was told he had until 30 years old to live.
Having yet to take his first steps, Val got his first powered wheelchair at 16. Then, at 17, he lost his father to cancer.
“My father’s death forced me to grow up quickly,” Val says. “I was an immature 17-year-old. I had been overly coddled and protected. It was almost as if his death forced me to become autonomous. When I went back to school that fall, I remember doing really well for the first time.”
Life carried on. High school in Ohio. College in Indiana. Promise of a new life in California.
After graduating from Purdue University in 1994 with a degree in communication, Val searched for a job in nearby Chicago. When jobs failed to pan out, he moved to San Diego in 1995 in hopes of finding an opportunity there in radio or TV, but he found nothing that could accommodate him in his desired field.
“I don’t think I fully appreciated how un-accommodating my field would be,” he says. “It was just accepted that entry-level jobs would come with big physical demands.”
In 1997, Val got word of opportunities in communication with the Access Center, a center for independent living in San Diego. He began as a volunteer, then took a full-time job and worked his way up to a position as public relations manager. He later moved into a job with Disability Rights California, a nonprofit that provides legal services and advocacy to disabled folks.
During this time, he married, started a family and began to spread his wings.
Val took up competitive sailing thanks to a technology that let him operate a sailboat with a sip-and-puff device — using nothing other than his mouth. Even though he would be strapped in and sometimes duct-taped to a 16-foot sailboat, Val says being out on the water away from the day-to-day life in his chair made him feel free.
“You can probably ask any wheelchair user,” Val says. “Being able to do anything outside of your chair is probably one of the most liberating things to do.”
Sailing, and his competitive drive, carried Val to Montreal to compete in the 2001 Mobility Cup, an international regatta, where he placed fourth overall and first in his division.
At his day-to-day job, Val began to realize that disabled people’s needs were getting lost in bureaucracy instead of addressed as real human concerns. This idea would blossom at the heart of his advocacy.
In 2006, Val moved to Burleson with his wife and two daughters, drawn by Texas’ lower cost of living. Soon, they had a third daughter.
“I kind of withdrew from activism while the kids were young,” Val says. “I was busy coaching softball and helping to sell Girl Scout cookies.”
The marriage deteriorated. Val says his disability was a factor. When he and his wife divorced in 2015, he says he was forced into a new awareness, which led him back to a life of activism. During this time, Val, a self-professed late bloomer, became aware of the concept of “ableism,” though he says he had lived with and internalized ableist repression all his life.
Ableism is a term used to describe a web of forces of discrimination against people with disabilities. The term was popularized in the United States in the disability rights movement, which bloomed in the 1960s in the wake of the civil rights movement.
“Ableism manifests itself in many ways — even in the most intimate relationships,” Val says. “I sort of woke up. After [my wife and I] separated and I moved to Denton, I had an empty canvas to work with. I learned to value myself, and I wanted to leave a mark on society. I called on my previous experience and found my way back to activism.”
He began searching for a platform. “Denton is so diverse and has so many active organizations, but none of them represented disabled people,” he says. In 2019, Val became involved with Denton’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities, and his advocacy flame was rekindled.
Val became chair of the city’s committee, which gave him a platform to address disability concerns, but he says he is frustrated with municipal red tape and the lack of true representation and consultation. He says he often feels tokenized rather than recognized.
Currently, Val is in a tussle with the city government over the Denton Police Department’s “Take Me Home” program, a well-intentioned initiative he believes can inadvertently lead to discrimination against disabled people, even while seeking to protect them. Val says his committee was never consulted about the program.
“It all comes with politics,” Val says. “It’s for the mayor to say, ‘Hey, look what we did. We have this committee on people with disabilities.’ It is what it is. A lot of political activities or political initiatives towards disabled people tend to be a token just to placate.”
Despite his frustrations, Val intends to remain as chair of the city advisory committee. He says, “If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re just part of the menu.”
Last year, Val began searching for ways to make disability activism itself more accessible and inclusive of his community. Shunning partisan politics, mandates, rules and regulation, Val jump-started DIS with the help of other like-minded collaborators.
“With policy stuff, you can’t give voice,” Val says. “Not everybody is apt to sit in front of the City Council and, you know, regurgitate policy. Whereas with culture, anyone with a disability is part of disability culture.”
■
In the intimate setting of the darkened coffee shop, Val’s poetry is raw and honest. In it he explores his disabled life and how that shapes his place in society. The audience snaps and cheers. Just feet away from Val in the front row is his fiancee and roommate, Michelle Christian. Her beaming pride turns bashful as he begins his final poem for the evening.
“She whispers elegantly, unheard in crowded spaces. Responded to in cordial nods and polite faces. A conversation in exchange of mind and heart is her desire. Unsatisfied with salutations, craving to be understood. A dialogue much higher.”
“I had no idea,” Michelle whispers to a friend and DIS member seated beside her.
She turns back to Val on the stage and wipes tears from her smiling cheeks.
■
Val and Michelle met in October 2016 on a dating website called DisabledMate.com when Michelle was living in Chicago and Val was in Texas. They quickly fell in love. After traveling to visit him four separate times over a year, Michelle moved to Texas to live with him the following October, saying it was the best decision she ever made.
“I have never been in a situation like this,” Michelle says. “I came, I saw, I liked, I stayed.”
Michelle has paralyzed vocal cords as a result of esophageal cancer, reducing all of her speech to the volume of a whisper. While they each have their own unique disabilities, a strong dedication to helping one another in any way they can has produced a harmonious and playful relationship.
Art neatly placed around their apartment shows the pair always side by side: a caricature sketch, printed black and white photos and a cartoon drawing of them as merpeople under the sea Val had commissioned from a disabled artist,
Their separate bedrooms are situated across the apartment from one another, but the two come together at their wooden dining room table to share banter, laughs and comforting silence. Val’s disability keeps him from eating meals with her, as he requires a feeding pump to be administered at specific times each day, but he doesn’t seem bothered as long as he has her company.
“She’s my partner. We laugh a lot. We joke around a lot,” Val says. “She’s probably my best friend, to be honest.”
For someone as headstrong as Val, having to rely on one person so heavily for simple tasks can get frustrating. Over the years, Val has learned he just has to let things go and laugh. Val admits he can be a control freak around the house, but Michelle is always there with a feisty attitude and ultimately an understanding response.
“You can love somebody and not necessarily like who they are, but I like who this guy is,” Michelle says with confidence. “I could not imagine my life without him in it. He would have to be there.”
Val looks at her from across the table and sweetly sings, “You are so beautiful to me.”
As part of their daily routine, Michelle helps Val with physical tasks such as brushing his teeth and changing his clothes. Because she speaks softly and often gets fatigued from talking, Val helps her with phone calls and other spoken communication. Through all of it, they say, they find strength through their mutual respect and admiration for each other.
“When disability is a big part of your every day — not just mine but hers too — if you don’t have a sense of humor you’re screwed,” Val says. “I mean, yeah, you’re going to have your s--tty days, but if you can’t laugh off stuff, if you can’t make fun of yourself … I make fun of myself all the time. I mean, I have to. I can’t take myself seriously because it would drive me crazy. It would drive her crazy.”
The two also make sure to push each other. Val credits Michelle for inspiring him to get involved in community activism again. While Val leads DIS and handles most of the organizational and administrative tasks, she serves as the treasurer and as Val’s biggest supporter and confidante.
The strength of this relationship between two disabled people may be one of the reasons Val is so dedicated to his activist approach. Having started out in the disability rights field, often denying his own disabilities, Val now sees the importance of activism without abandonment and living your daily life without shame in who you are.
Val says he pushes younger activists and disabled folks to step up with the attitude that society will include you only if you demand to be seen, though he recognizes his approach comes with certain risks.
“As an activist, you’re not going to be liked all the time,” he says. “Generally speaking, I get along with everyone I meet, but it’s hard to keep that up when you’re an activist. To do the work, you have to be vulnerable.
“Our community needs to see disability,” Val says. “We’re taught, ‘Don’t ask. Don’t look. Ignore it. Treat it like it doesn’t exist.’ And that’s not the way to address things. You have to open your eyes and see.”