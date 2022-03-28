A freight train struck and killed a pedestrian at approximately 8:15 Monday morning, which brought the train to a stop and blocked crossings in Denton.

First responders were on the scene shortly after, and Denton police were conducting a death investigation.

Allison Beckwith, a police spokesperson, said the pedestrian was not struck at a regular crossing point, and officials did not yet have confirmation of any details about the pedestrian to release.

A Denton Fire Department social media post from 8:25 a.m. read: "Mingo closed at Withers in both directions due to a pedestrian struck by a train. Expect closure for a few hours."

The train hadn't begun moving by 9:15 a.m., but Beckwith said it was expected to begin again shortly.  

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

