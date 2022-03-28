Sun and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Denton police officers investigate the death of a pedestrian struck by a train early Monday in Denton.
A freight train struck and killed a pedestrian at approximately 8:15 Monday morning, which brought the train to a stop and blocked crossings in Denton.
First responders were on the scene shortly after, and Denton police were conducting a death investigation.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokesperson, said the pedestrian was not struck at a regular crossing point, and officials did not yet have confirmation of any details about the pedestrian to release.
A Denton Fire Department social media post from 8:25 a.m. read: "Mingo closed at Withers in both directions due to a pedestrian struck by a train. Expect closure for a few hours."
The train hadn't begun moving by 9:15 a.m., but Beckwith said it was expected to begin again shortly.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
