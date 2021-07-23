Claudia Potter was born in 1881 on her parents’ farm near Little Elm to William T.C. and Laura Smith Potter. Of her seven siblings, four became teachers, and one became a nurse — but Claudia was always determined to become a doctor.
According to Silverthorne and Fulgham’s Women Pioneers in Texas Medicine, local events influenced Potter’s desire to enter the medical field. She was 13 years old when the first Denton County appendectomy was performed in a house in woods south of Denton. Surgery was performed during daylight hours with kerosene lamps. Instruments dropped into pots of boiling water were retrieved as needed. Windows were open to the light and to curious observers peering through them. Operations created excitement for pioneers who traveled long distances and brought their own food to spend the day watching and speculating on the outcome.
When Claudia was 15, Denton residents rejoiced when the first diphtheria antitoxin freed them of the disease that claimed so many children’s lives. Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that is now rare in developed countries because of immunization.
Potter attended Little Elm Elementary. She became valedictorian of the newly built Denton High School, an impressive building that once sat behind present-day First United Methodist Church. Her 1900 valedictory speech at Denton’s Wright Opera House was titled: “We’ve Crossed the Bay; the Ocean is Beyond.” Because Denton High had a unique affiliation with the University of Texas, Potter’s high school degree qualified her to go straight to medical school.
Classes at the University of Texas Medical Branch started a month late in 1900 because Galveston had just been devastated by a hurricane claiming at least 6,000 lives. Potter was the only woman to graduate from the 1904 UTMB class of 62 students.
After post-graduate work at Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic, Dr. Arthur Scott hired Potter as the fourth physician of the Temple Sanitarium, present-day Scott and White Hospital, in 1906. When Scott’s partner, Dr. Raleigh White, heard about Potter’s conditional hiring, he wrote to Scott: “I will be home soon, for I know you have lost your mind if you have employed a woman doctor.”
Potter was paid much less than her male counterparts — $25 per month plus room and board in the nurses’ dormitory. She became so valuable to the growing hospital that White gave her a $300-per-year raise to discourage “any serious business” when a medical school colleague sought to date her. Potter’s probationary appointment turned into a 41-year stint as head of the Department of Anesthesiology.
Hospitals were where people went to die in the early 1900s. Transportation was difficult, so Potter traveled to surgical patients in horse-drawn carriages or early automobiles that sometimes had to be pried from mud or ice on dirt roads. She also traveled by train up and down the Santa Fe rail line. Surgery was performed, regardless of weather, in people’s homes if they were clean enough or on sawhorses and a board in a cotton field.
Prior to the 1930s, anesthesia consisted of liquid ether, ethyl chloride, chloroform or nitrous oxide administered by nurses in drip form. In 1908, Potter went to Baltimore’s John’s Hopkins Hospital to study nitrous oxide gas. While there, she purchased a machine to administer gas; she was the first anesthesiologist to administer gas in Texas.
Potter constantly sought to improve patients’ anesthesia experience. She presented a paper in Dallas at the fourth meeting of the Southern Association of Anesthetists on using glucose to prevent postanesthetic vomiting.
Carmen Goldthwaite’s book Texas Dames: Sassy and Savvy Women Throughout Lone Star History describes Potter’s adventures as an early anesthesiologist. Once, she strapped her doctor’s bag to a wing of a tiny airplane and rode face down in the airplane cavity. When the plane returned after dark, colleagues concerned about her safety lit the runway with car headlights and torches. Potter considered the airplane an adventure. She later recalled: “I felt God had let me live in a wonderful age of progress,” but she never told her mother about it. The pilot was killed two weeks later when the same plane crashed.
Although she never married, Potter enjoyed Scott and White Hospitals’ family atmosphere. She was popular with the staff, acting as a kind of big sister to younger doctors.
Potter was a charter member of the Texas Society of Medical Anesthetists, later serving as president. A pioneer in the medical field, Potter was Texas’ first full-time anesthesiologist and the nation’s first female anesthesiologist. In 1954, Potter and seven male colleagues from the UTMB class of 1904 were honored with the Golden “T” award for 50 years of medical service.
Potter encouraged women to go into medicine, saying: “We women that pioneered in this field like to see the good work go on.”
Claudia Potter died at Scott and White Hospital in 1970 after a series of strokes. She’s buried in Temple.