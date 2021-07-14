A motorcyclist died following a crash at the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 on Wednesday night, Denton police confirmed.
Traffic is being diverted at the I-35 service roads and U.S. 380 for several hours tonight as Denton authorities work through the two-vehicle crash.
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being seriously injured in the crash, which happened at the southbound service road and U.S. 380 (University Drive) around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said motorists are being diverted at the intersections for the next several hours due to numerous road closures.
Drivers heading southbound on the I-35 service road can only turn west onto University Drive or turn around to go north. Eastbound traffic on University Drive must go south on the service road. Westbound U.S. 380 is completely closed on the northbound service road.