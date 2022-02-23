A seven-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 had traffic backed up to South Loop 288 on Wednesday afternoon, Denton authorities said.
It was one of more than 100 crashes the Denton Fire Department and Police Department have responded to since midnight as Denton remained under a winter storm warning. Traffic is being diverted southbound at I-35 and U.S. Highway 380.
“It was one accident and then there were some that got caught in the backup,” said Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department.
Denton and surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth forecast periods of light sweet, light freezing rain or freezing drizzle, with accumulations expected to cover roads and making traffic dangerous, especially overnight and into Thursday morning.
The I-35 crash happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m., and the lanes were reopened by about 5:30 p.m.
Of the many crashes since midnight, there have been injuries, but Boots said Wednesday evening he wasn’t aware of any critical injuries.
“I know we made a lot of transports,” he said.
In another crash late Wednesday afternoon, most lanes of East U.S. 380 near Riverside Drive were closed while Denton Police Department officers worked through another crash.
“Thankfully there were no major injuries reported in relation to this crash, but ice has accumulated in this area and crews are working to treat these roads again,” a tweet from the Police Department read.
The Police Department estimated a one-hour delay since only one lane was open in each direction.
Another quarter-inch of precipitation was expected to fall and accumulate overnight while temperatures remain below freezing.
