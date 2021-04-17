An 18-wheeler caught fire on Interstate 35E, coming to a stop on the overpass over South Loop 288 on Saturday.
Denton Fire Department spokesperson David Boots said the department was working an 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 35E in southeastern Denton on Saturday evening.
He said the truck was on I-35E across from Olive Garden but did not have additional details about the incident Saturday evening. He did not have information on potential injuries.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham stated a call about the fire on I-35E came in at 6:44 p.m. and that multiple callers reported the 18-wheeler was fully engulfed in flames.