train crossing
The railroad crossing at McKinney Street between North Bell and Railroad Avenues is closed until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Drivers can avoid the area by taking North Bell Avenue onto East Hickory Street instead.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

