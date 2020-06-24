Despite lighter traffic over the past several months during stay-at-home orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, roads have become deadlier thanks in part to what local and national data suggest is an increase in reckless driving.
Preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council, a nonprofit organization that tracks fatality trends, show a 6% increase in the number of roadway deaths in Texas during the first three months of 2020. The data also suggests a 14% year-over-year increase in fatalities per mile driven during March, despite an 8% decrease in overall deaths — meaning motorists were driving shorter distances and getting into fewer, but deadlier, crashes.
Even with the decrease in overall fatalities in March, roadway deaths were up an estimated 2% during the first three months of the year, according to the report. Anecdotal evidence from local and state agencies and the NSC suggests a significant increase in speeding during stay-at-home orders could be to blame for the increase in fatal crashes.
“From what I’ve seen, speeding is a major contributing factor to these less crashes overall but more severe and deadly crashes,” Texas Department of Transportation representative Emily McCann said. “People might be taking more risks because they have a false sense of security about the less traffic on the roadway.”
National speeding and accident trends have been reflected locally, with crashes down but speeds up on roadways. In Denton County, the number of crashes dropped by 65% over last year in March and April, but fatalities decreased by just 33%, from three to two. Though the Denton Police Department issued about 93% fewer speeding citations for March and April of this year compared with the same months in 2019, ticketed drivers were caught breaking the speed limit at much higher speeds.
“Our officers told us they did see a greater number of really high speeds pretty much on every highway in Denton,” Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said. “They noticed an uptick in the number of 100-plus-mile-an-hour vehicles that they were catching on radar specifically during the stay-at-home order.”
Emanuel Robinson, a decision-making psychologist and senior study director at Westat, a research and professional services company in Washington, D.C., said increased speeding is a common occurrence on less-congested roads.
“It’s not unusual that people are speeding, especially if there’s not a lot of cars on the road, which we’ve seen in some cases now in different cities,” Robinson said. “In some cases, people are driving along and, without cars in front of them to kind of buffer things, might start increasing their speed and not even realize it.”
Drivers can see farther ahead on more open roads and may be tempted to increase speeds to cover that distance faster, said Samuel Charlton, a cognitive psychologist and professor at the University of Waikato in New Zealand who studies driver behavior.
“The crashing might surprise some people since there’s less to bump into if there’s fewer people on the road, but we use other drivers around us as a cue for what we should be doing,” Charlton said. “For a lot of people, they just follow the car ahead of them, and if there’s nothing to follow, they’ll get caught out by a sharp curve or because they’re going too fast or they’re not paying attention. They miss some important instruction on the road, like a sign telling them there’s roadwork ahead or there’s a turn or whatever, and they lose control of the car.”
The potential for increased stress brought on by the pandemic and spending more time confined at home could also be a factor in increased recklessness on the road, Robinson said.
“I think it’s possible that people are in a situation where they have been cooped up at home, they’re told that they can’t go out anywhere and they’re speeding as a bit of rebelliousness or they’re going out because they need to go out to get things and they’re stressed,” Robinson said. “We see this in other fields and other areas — when there’s an emergency, whether it be a natural disaster or economic downturn, people start doing riskier behavior. Whether it be drugs or drinking or things like that, speeding in some ways can have those same types of effects.”
With roads likely becoming more congested as Texas continues to reopen amid the third phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan, it’s unclear how traffic and accident patterns might change. In the Houston area, speeds have remained 66% higher despite reopening, but whether that trend will be reflected across the state is uncertain.
“These are unprecedented times,” McCann said. “We don’t have any past evidence or past studies to go on when it comes to something like the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, so it’s really difficult for us to make those types of predictions just because we’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Though motorists have little control over others’ actions on the roadway, McCann said drivers can help protect themselves by following safe driving habits.
“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 94% of all traffic crashes are preventable,” McCann said. “Texans can play a major role in ending fatal crashes with just a few simple driving habits like wearing your seat belt, driving the speed limit, putting away your phone and other distractions, and never driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Most crashes are due to driver error, and we need the help of drivers to end fatalities on Texas roadways.”