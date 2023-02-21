Denton police responded to several crashes and traffic issues across the city Tuesday afternoon. All of the traffic delays were cleared up within a couple of hours. But one crash left a person with injuries.
Fort Worth Drive crash causes injuries
A crash on Fort Worth Drive near Vintage Boulevard closed down both directions of the road Tuesday afternoon.
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries as a result of the crash. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith did not immediately know the severity of the injuries.
Just before 6 p.m., Beckwith said all lanes of Fort Worth Drive were reopened.
I-35W reopens
All lanes of Interstate 35W reopened around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday after an afternoon crash.
Multiple lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 35W near FM 2449 and Robson Ranch Road closed due to the crash. Denton police reported there were no injuries in the crash.
Railroad crossing reopens
The railroad crossing arms on Country Club Road, near Ryan Road, were working again after they were reported to be malfunctioning Tuesday evening.
Police notified the public of the malfunction at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday and stated that the malfunction could cause significant travel delays. The crossings were working again after about an hour.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.