There are no immediate plans set to address safety issues on Interstate 35 near University Drive, one of Denton’s top areas for car crashes resulting in injuries.
Consultant John Polster of Innovative Transportation Solutions provided city staff with an update on transportation and mobility projects during Wednesday’s Mobility Committee meeting. A project that includes the University Drive (U.S. Highway 380) exit and entrance ramps on I-35 addresses the east and west merger.
The 10-year plan for this project is estimated to cost about $335 million and, if all goes as planned, could proceed with construction by June 2022, if not January 2023. Polster said the project picked up an additional $16 million easily recently because it’s most likely the worst section of I-35 in North Texas.
“I just see that 2023 date, [the construction start] date, and that’s kind of disappointing because I know that this is really a pain and danger for many people,” Denton City Council member Keely Briggs said.
Briggs asked about interim fixes around the University Drive area at I-35, citing an Oct. 15 crash in which a 16-year-old boy was trapped for about 50 minutes in a Dodge Challenger that was crushed under an overturned semi trailer.
“There’s no small fixes,” Polster said. “So all the fixes are large and by the time you get those in the queue and ready to work, this project will be pretty close to getting ready to let. ... I don’t think there is an interim solution.”
He said the ultimate plan calls for braided ramps — ramps that cross over each other — and the Texas Department of Transportation tried to do that as a breakout project, but the time that TxDOT would have been able to do so, it would then intersect with the I-35/I-35E/I-35W merger project.
“What I’ve been told by the district is they’ve maximized the physical markings in the area as much as they can,” Polster said when Briggs asked about additional lane markings and notification for drivers.
Council member Paul Meltzer asked about adding a lane for just a segment of the access road on the exit so that there’s no merging.
“The argument the district’s making from an operational standpoint ... you have all the traffic from 35W that gets necked down to one lane and is coming on to 35 exactly at the same location where all the traffic on 35E that wants to exit 380 is trying to get off,” Polster said. “You’ve got both an on and off situation occurring at exactly the same distance.”
The only solution for that is to flip it, Polster said, but that would open up other issues with the main lanes. The traffic trying to exit I-35 onto University gets backed up to where I-35W merges.
“The reason you can’t flip it is because the traffic from 35W has to get on the freeway somewhere around the merge,” he said. “The traffic from 35W has to go somewhere immediately because the freeway ends. It is a horrible scenario and that’s why this project got picked up for clear lanes and was easily able to pick up another $16 million in this last update because this is, for North Texas, this is probably the worst section of 35 left in North Texas to resolve.”
Although they’re aiming for a construction start date of 2022, Polster said they can move it up if they acquire utilities and the right of way at an earlier date.
A query on TxDOT’s crash reporting system shows that so far in 2020, there have been about 145 crashes on I-35 between Scripture Street and just north of the northbound entrance ramp at University Drive.
Those 145 crashes involved 341 vehicles and 424 people. Sgt. Bryan Cose with the Denton Police Department said in August that the I-35 at University, I-35E at Fort Worth Drive, and University near Locust and Elm streets are some of the busiest intersections in the city.
“We know that most of where a lot of crashes happen around 380 and 35, those are actually on 35 and are frequently related to the backup and congestion from the lanes merging right there at that 380 exit ramp,” Cose said.
All but one of those crashes included motorists and passengers who reported some level of injury; no deaths have been reported in that one-mile span this year.
“I think that is the intersection that I hear about the most frequently, so if there are clever ways to work that critical path, you know, I’d certainly be supportive,” Meltzer said.