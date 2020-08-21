More intersection-related car crashes in Denton occur near the center of University Drive, University Drive and its intersection with Interstate 35, and roads around the downtown Square, data shows.
Denton police reported 2,286 crashes to the Texas Department of Transportation between Nov. 6 and Aug. 13. A heat map from the department shows more crashes resulting in injuries occurred along I-35 and I-35E at busy ramps such as U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive) and Fort Worth Drive, as well as the center of University near Locust and Elm streets.
“Those three intersections are probably some of the biggest and busiest intersections in town as far as the number of lanes going in and vehicles driving through those lanes,” said Sgt. Bryan Cose who oversees the traffic unit. “We know that most of where a lot of crashes happen around 380 and 35, those are actually on 35 and are frequently related to the backup and congestion from the lanes merging right there at that 380 exit ramp.”
A TxDOT query of intersection-related crashes from the past nine months shows about 56 crashes happened where University meets with Locust, Elm and Carroll Boulevard. About 35 crashes happened around I-35 near the University Drive ramps.
“[The] University exit from 35 northbound is always a cluster with lots of braking due to people trying to merge on from I-35W and exit University/380,” said Zack Ferguson, who has lived in Denton for 12 years.
Matthew Davis said he lived around Texas Woman’s University for 10 years and has had a few close calls near University and Locust, which is a one-way street that travels north through the city, and was involved in a crash there.
“I see people going the wrong way, south down Locust from University or the Walgreens parking lot there, all the time,” Davis said. “I’ve seen the signs, and I’m not sure what could be improved. Bigger signs? Flashing lights? Don’t know, but I’m so used to seeing people [go the wrong way] that I drive as if they are about to.”
Streets around the downtown Square had about 36 intersection-related crashes. Alexandra Castro said she works around downtown, where she has seen crashes and close calls around West Oak and North Cedar streets.
“The shrubs and street parking make it impossible to see oncoming traffic, which causes a lot of accidents, unfortunately,” Castro said. “I either see accidents on a regular basis or at least ‘almost’ accidents. It’s a tough intersection due to the street-parked cars blocking the view of oncoming traffic.”
While areas with a higher concentration of traffic see more crashes, Cose said crashes can result from engineering issues on the roadway from time to time.
“We saw some of that before they redesigned I-35,” Cose said. “Some of our hot spots that were there before construction have gone away now. From time to time, it’s how the roadway is designed, but a lot of the times it’s just the busiest intersections are going be where crashes are.”
Cose said the police department’s traffic unit tries to mitigate crashes at hot spot locations through education because some drivers may not know what the situation is in certain areas, along with enforcement through traffic stops and addressing engineering with TxDOT.
“A lot of times it’s something where maybe we can get with transportation engineering, with TxDOT, to suggest engineering solutions like a change of signage or striping,” Cose said. “Sometimes on a larger scale, a redesign of an entire intersection [is needed]. And then finally the enforcement aspect ... getting officers out there doing traffic stops and letting people know you can’t do [this or that at an intersection].”
Busy areas like University Drive near Locust and Elm streets see more traffic, but residential areas within the city have less traffic — and thus fewer crashes.
“The main reason is just a far lower number of vehicles going through those intersections. If you look in those residential intersections, those speed limits are 30 mph,” Cose said. “It’s lower speed, less traffic.”