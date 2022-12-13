A mix of clouds and sun. High 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:51 pm
The Denton Fire Department responds to an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 near State School Road Tuesday morning.
Public safety reporter
Southbound Interstate 35 near State School Road has reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler disrupted traffic Tuesday morning.
There were not any serious injuries reported as a result of the crash. Police and fire personnel responded to the crash at about 10 a.m. and had the roadway cleared by about noon.
Hazmat personnel were called out to the scene to clean up a spill from the 18-wheeler, Denton police confirmed.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
