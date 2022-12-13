Overturned 18-wheeler crash

The Denton Fire Department responds to an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 near State School Road Tuesday morning. 

 Courtesy photo/Denton Fire Department

Southbound Interstate 35 near State School Road has reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler disrupted traffic Tuesday morning.

There were not any serious injuries reported as a result of the crash. Police and fire personnel responded to the crash at about 10 a.m. and had the roadway cleared by about noon.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you