The northbound Interstate 35 service road in the highway’s 3200 block, near IHOP, has been shut down following an 18-wheeler crash, according to the Denton Police Department.
The department announced the crash shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.
CRASH | Denton PD and Denton Fire are working a crash in the 3200 block of N. I-35. The service road is shut down completely, and traffic on the highway is moving slowly. Please seek an alternate route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/2TjAgnDyKY— Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) May 23, 2021
The service road is shut down completely and traffic on the highway itself is moving slowly, the department stated. Denton's police and fire departments are working the crash, with one person transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the crash involved an 18-wheeler but that no further details were available on the vehicles involved or the nature of the crash. Only one person was transported to a hospital following the crash, she said, but no update was available on their status.