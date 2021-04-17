The Denton Fire Department is working an 18-wheeler fire on Interstate 35E in southeastern Denton, department spokesperson David Boots said Saturday evening.
Boots said the fire is on I-35E across from Olive Garden but did not have additional details about the incident Saturday evening. He did not have information on potential injuries. The restaurant is off I-35E between Brinker Road and South Loop 288.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham stated a call about the fire came in at 6:44 p.m. and that multiple callers reported the 18-wheeler was fully engulfed in flames.