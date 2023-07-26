Mainly sunny. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 1:25 am
Public safety reporter
Eagle Drive was closed between Elm Street and Carroll Boulevard after construction crews hit a gas line Wednesday afternoon.
The Denton Fire Department said at 2 p.m. on social media that Atmos was responding to the scene to repair the high-pressure, 2-inch line.
Battalion Chief David Boots said there was no threat to the public. The Fire Department's hazmat team responded to the scene.
The leak did not penetrate into the sewer system, Boots said. The leak was exposed and being aired out. It was not leaking underground or endangering any nearby buildings, he said.
Atmos expected to have the line shut down and the leak isolated in the next few hours, and they will probably work to repair it through the night, Boots said.
Denton fire's hazmat team continues to monitor the surrounding area. When the line is shut down, Boots said, the hazmat team will clear the scene.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.
