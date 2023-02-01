Jackknifed 18-wheeler

A jackknifed 18-wheeler blocks the northbound lanes of Interstate-35E service road between Fort Worth Drive and McCormick Street on Wednesday morning.

The number of crash reports in Denton remains high and will likely climb as more ice is expected to accumulate on the roads until Thursday.

From midnight Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department’s dispatch has received 120 crash and 138 traffic hazard reports. This is very high compared to a typical day. For example, Sunday had three crash reports.

