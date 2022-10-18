Bell Avenue project
The city of Denton and Texas Woman’s University are considering a proposal to permanently close 550 feet of Bell Avenue on the TWU campus to motorists, with the Denton City Council on Tuesday giving staff direction in a 5-2 decision to move forward with that plan. Bell Avenue is shown in July 2021, with road construction on the south end of the TWU campus; the proposal would affect Bell on the north side of campus.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

After a heated discussion, the Denton City Council gave staff direction in a 5-2 decision Tuesday afternoon to move forward with the next steps to close Bell Avenue on the Texas Woman’s University campus to vehicular traffic, despite a majority of residents who had submitted comments opposing their decision.

TWU will establish a 550-foot dedicated bicycle and pedestrian corridor with two bike lanes and an “auto-free core” between Chapel Drive and Administration Drive, according to the Bell Avenue Bicycle-Pedestrian Corridor presentation. Emergency response vehicles will be allowed to use the existing northbound lane, and the corridor will offer access to public utilities and accommodate delivery vehicles’ access to the dining hall.

