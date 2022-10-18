The city of Denton and Texas Woman’s University are considering a proposal to permanently close 550 feet of Bell Avenue on the TWU campus to motorists, with the Denton City Council on Tuesday giving staff direction in a 5-2 decision to move forward with that plan. Bell Avenue is shown in July 2021, with road construction on the south end of the TWU campus; the proposal would affect Bell on the north side of campus.
After a heated discussion, the Denton City Council gave staff direction in a 5-2 decision Tuesday afternoon to move forward with the next steps to close Bell Avenue on the Texas Woman’s University campus to vehicular traffic, despite a majority of residents who had submitted comments opposing their decision.
TWU will establish a 550-foot dedicated bicycle and pedestrian corridor with two bike lanes and an “auto-free core” between Chapel Drive and Administration Drive, according to the Bell Avenue Bicycle-Pedestrian Corridor presentation. Emergency response vehicles will be allowed to use the existing northbound lane, and the corridor will offer access to public utilities and accommodate delivery vehicles’ access to the dining hall.
But the proposal did not advance without some tense exchanges between council members, with council members Jesse Davis and Brian Beck voting against moving forward. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council members Vicki Bird, Alison Maguire, Brandon Chase McGee and Chris Watts voted in favor of the plan.
“This is not solely about pedestrian safety,” Davis said in response to Hudspeth’s claims about why the corridor needed to move forward. “This is campus beautification and is not our taxpayers’ responsibility. … This doesn’t increase pedestrian safety and gives over a road that taxpayers paid for in the first place.”
Davis expressed frustration that the only option discussed was the most expensive. He pointed out that no one had given cost estimates until they heard about the estimated $600,000 cost at the Tuesday work session. He pointed out that traffic-calming methods would be a better use of taxpayer money.
He also reiterated what the 242 people who opposed closing Bell Avenue were pointing out in comments to the city’s early October survey of residents.
“This doesn’t seem to be about safety but about TWU acquiring real estate,” a commenter pointed out. “The street currently has a speed limit of 20 mph. This is comparable to any school zone. There are currently three stop lights between University and Administration with multiple crosswalks. So there are already mitigation measures in place. The idea that adults are less able to cross streets than elementary schoolchildren is absurd, and shutting this down would indicate the city has less concern for our children.”
Now that staff has received council direction to move forward with the project, a final survey and final design will be prepared, followed by a right-of-way use agreement with TWU.