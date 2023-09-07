Traffic camera

A still captured from a traffic camera positioned at Interstate 35 and U.S. 380 shows the congestion along the northbound lanes after the crash.

A cement truck struck the center median of North Interstate 35 near North Loop 288, delaying traffic Thursday afternoon.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0