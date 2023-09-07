Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 4:34 pm
A still captured from a traffic camera positioned at Interstate 35 and U.S. 380 shows the congestion along the northbound lanes after the crash.
Public safety reporter
A cement truck struck the center median of North Interstate 35 near North Loop 288, delaying traffic Thursday afternoon.
There were no reported injuries or spilled hazardous materials, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
One of the northbound shoulders and two main lanes were blocked near the crash at about 4 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation's incident tracker.
Within the hour, TxDOT reported the shoulder and lanes were clear.
Traffic maps indicated significant congestion stretching along the highway back near West Oak Street.
Beckwith said about an hour later that first responders would be clearing the scene soon.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.
