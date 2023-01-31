Traffic Alert Stock 042020

All of the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near Crawford Road have reopened after a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked them Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the accident, a police spokesperson said. Traffic was being diverted to U.S. 377 until the roadway opened.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags