Light freezing rain. High 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 1:18 pm
Public safety reporter
All of the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near Crawford Road have reopened after a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked them Tuesday morning.
No injuries have been reported in relation to the accident, a police spokesperson said. Traffic was being diverted to U.S. 377 until the roadway opened.
The spokesperson said a heavy-duty wrecker was needed to clear the roadway. There was no mention of a fuel spill from the wreck.
Roads are still icy in and around Denton. Police advise that if driving is necessary, then drivers should accelerate and decelerate slowly and increase following distance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.