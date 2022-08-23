Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 1:50 pm
First responders are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E.
All southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Fort Worth Drive have reopened after an 18-wheeler that crashed.
The vehicle was the only one that crashed, and no injuries were reported, according to a 9:43 a.m. tweet from the Denton Police Department.
A hazardous materials team was en route to the scene at about 10:38 a.m. to respond to a large oil spill from the crash.
The Denton Fire Department announced at 11:45 a.m. on Twitter all of the lanes were back open.
The fire department previously warned the public on social media Saturday of driving in wet conditions.
"There's three months' worth of oil and grime on the roads that will make driving very slick, so slow down," the tweet said.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Tuesday, mainly before 8 p.m. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms every day through Sunday.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
