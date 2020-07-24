Traffic on U.S. Highway 377 (Fort Worth Drive) from Farm-to-Market 1830 to the railroad bridge near Interstate 35E in Denton will shift to make way for construction Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.
Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 377 will shift to the newly constructed roadway at 9 p.m. so crews can begin building the southbound lanes, if weather permits. The new traffic pattern will remain in place into early 2021, when the lanes move into their final phase of construction, according to the release.
Message boards are in place to advise drivers of the change.
More information on road closures is available at www.DriveTexas.org.