Traffic on South Loop 288 is backed up following a crash at the Morse Street intersection Friday afternoon.
A minor crash reported at 12:47 p.m. was declared a major crash shortly after. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said one of the people involved in the two-vehicle crash wasn't feeling well, so authorities requested paramedics.
Traffic on the Loop was backed up to at least East McKinney Street. The left and middle lanes are closed as motorists approach the light for Morse Street and Shady Oaks Drive.
Two Denton fire trucks were at the scene around 1 p.m. as authorities worked through the crash. One of the cars involved was stopped in the intersection.