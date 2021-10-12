Traffic alert: Woodrow briefly closed for crash with bicyclist By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com Zaira Perez Author email Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries this afternoon following a crash with a driver at Woodrow Lane and Shady Oaks Drive, Denton authorities said.The Denton Police Department said around 3:56 p.m. that Woodrow Lane in both directions will be closed for about 15 minutes while they work through the crash. The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bicyclist Woodrow Lane Injury Highway Transports Hospital Crash Allison Beckwith Denton Police Department Zaira Perez Author email Follow Zaira Perez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Denton County juvenile detention officer accused of sexually assaulting detained minor Cases dropping as local hospitals mull Abbott’s ban on vaccine mandates Traffic alert: Woodrow briefly closed for crash with bicyclist Corinth fall festival to have food, live music, hot air balloons North Texas coach Seth Littrell wishes he had a trick to fix slow starts White House launches climate initiatives to arm communities against floods, extreme weather 330 additional Denton County residents infected with coronavirus Man wanted in Denton arrested in Galveston after his cruise