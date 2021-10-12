Traffic Alert Stock 042020

A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries this afternoon following a crash with a driver at Woodrow Lane and Shady Oaks Drive, Denton authorities said.

The Denton Police Department said around 3:56 p.m. that Woodrow Lane in both directions will be closed for about 15 minutes while they work through the crash.  

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.