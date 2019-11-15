Traffic control flaggers will be in place on Fort Worth Drive (U.S. Highway 377) between Roselawn Drive and Massey Street beginning Monday, according to the city.
The flaggers will be in place, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week. Signs will be used to alert drivers, and caution is advised when traveling in the area. Delays and backups are possible so motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
For more information on construction and improvement projects in Denton, visit improvingdenton.com.
— Staff report