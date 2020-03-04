This story was updated at 12:16 p.m.
An semi-trailer that was tipped over onto its side Wednesday morning halted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E near the Post Oak Drive exit.
The Lake Cities Fire Department and Corinth Police Department responded to the crash at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Lake Cities division chief Adam Luther said.
The tipped semi-trailer blocked off three of the four lanes. Luther said they shut down the highway to process the scene.
The Lake Cities Fire Department had the 18-wheeler uprighted as of noon. Luther said they have opened two lanes to let traffic flow through.
No hazardous material spilled. The 18-wheeler was carrying construction materials, Luther said.
Traffic was backed up to the Lillian Miller Parkway exit as of 11:30 a.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.