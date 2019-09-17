The Texas Department of Transportation will reduce southbound Interstate 35E to one lane in Lewisville at Garden Ridge Boulevard from 9 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Thursday for pavement repair.
During the closures, I-35E TEXpress Lanes will run southbound. Tolls will not be charged in the north section only between Swisher Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard. Tolls will be charged south of Garden Ridge Boulevard.
Message boards will alert drivers of the closures. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible. For updates on these road improvements and others, visit www.DriveTexas.org.