FlashingLights05.JPG

Police car flashing lights.

 Irwin Thompson

At least one car flipped over following a car crash Monday afternoon near Loop 288 and Brinker Road, a Denton Police Department spokesperson said.

The northbound lanes of Loop 288 are closed following the crash that was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday. 

No fatalities were reported. Some people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, but no one had been transferred to a hospital for treatment as of 4:47 p.m. Monday.

The Police Department is still investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!