At least one car flipped over following a car crash Monday afternoon near Loop 288 and Brinker Road, a Denton Police Department spokesperson said.
The northbound lanes of Loop 288 are closed following the crash that was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday.
No fatalities were reported. Some people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, but no one had been transferred to a hospital for treatment as of 4:47 p.m. Monday.
The Police Department is still investigating the crash.
This story will be updated.