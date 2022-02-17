Denton police direct traffic, while a crew cleans up a vehicle wreck between the Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane exits on northbound Interstate 35E on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Denton, Texas. The crash happened earlier this morning had lanes on both north and southbound Interstate 35E closed, according to authorities. The Denton Fire Department first alerted the public to crashes around 4:27 a.m. Both crashes, on the highway between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, involved semi trailers.
A crash earlier this morning has lanes on both north and southbound Interstate 35E closed, according to authorities.
The Denton Fire Department first alerted the public to crashes around 4:27 a.m. Both crashes, on the highway between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, involved semi trailers.
Both the Denton police and fire departments encouraged motorists this morning to take alternative routes.
By 9 a.m., all lanes were open once again on both sides of the highway.
Lanes were shut down while first responders worked to pull out a driver in the northbound lanes who was trapped inside an overturned rig, according to a tweet from the Fire Department. At least one driver was injured.
