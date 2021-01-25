This story was updated at 4:12 p.m. with more information about the crash.
All lanes on North Interstate 35 around Milam Road are open again Monday afternoon after a crash earlier in the day caused delays.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash around 1:33 p.m. The driver went into the embankment while traveling south on I-35 around Milam Road. Cunningham said the state of the person's injuries is currently unknown.
One northbound lane of traffic was closed until about 3:30 p.m. while first responders investigate and traffic the traffic has slowed south of Ganzer Road, about a mile south of Milam Road.
Cunningham said the driver was reported driving southbound before they entered the embankment in the median between the north and south lanes where it then came to a stop.
The Police Department announced on Twitter around 2 p.m. to advise motorists to exit before Milam Road.