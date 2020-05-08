Denton police vehicle.jpg

Cropped image of Denton police vehicle for stock photo use only. From October 2016.

 DRC file photo

This story was updated at 12:54 p.m. to reflect the vehicles involved.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 35E and two southbound lanes of I-35E are closed at U.S. Highway 380 due to a vehicle crash, according to a social media post from Denton police late Friday morning.

Northbound traffic on I-35W is being diverted to southbound I-35E. No injuries were reported yet. Denton police are actively at the scene.

Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said a cattle truck rear ended a Ford F-250 pulling an enclosed trailer. There was no information available around noon Friday if there were any animals in the truck. 

This story will be updated.

