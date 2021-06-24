Correction: This story has been updated to correct the highway impacted.
The Loop 288 overpass on Interstate 35 in north Denton is closed after a crash caused damage to the bridge this afternoon, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department said the bridge and southbound lanes of the service road will be closed while TxDOT is on the scene. Traffic is stopped for all north and southbound lanes on Interstate 35.
According to a social media post from the Fire Department, the highway has been closed since just before 1 p.m. The Denton police and fire departments referred all questions to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Emily McCann, a spokesperson for TxDOT, said crews went out around 1 p.m. to assess the damage. They didn't have an estimated time frame for how long the highway will be closed.
Crews were still on site by 4 p.m.
"We're still doing our assessment," she said. "I do know they called an additional bridge engineer before deciding the next course of action."
McCann couldn't confirm if the damage to the bridge happened on the underpass in the lanes of I-35 or on the overpass for North Loop 288. She said the damage may have come from a truck, hauling a backhoe, striking the bridge.
"There's no estimated time [for the road closure]," McCann said. "We're just doing our due diligence right now."
This is a developing story and will be updated.