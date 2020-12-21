Lanes of traffic at Colorado Boulevard near Golden Triangle Mall will be closed until Monday evening while Atmos Energy finds and repairs a gas leak, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said.
Colorado is closed northbound by Party City and southbound at San Jacinto Boulevard, department spokesperson Battalion Chief David Boots said. Traffic is being diverted through the parking lots, and the city of Denton announced on Twitter at 1:07 p.m. the road will be closed for about eight hours.
As of 1 p.m., none of the surrounding businesses needed to evacuate. Boots said the gas leak is going to have some effect on the mall and that gas to the mall would have to be shut down for a while.
Boots said Atmos Energy is on scene and is working to find the leak, Boots said.