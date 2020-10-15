Travelers heading north on Interstate 35 should seek other routes as authorities are investigating and cleanup takes place following a five-vehicle car crash late Thursday afternoon.
The Denton police and fire departments responded to a crash reported around 5 p.m. on the highway just south of University Drive.
No fatalities have been reported as of 6 p.m., but one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, a Denton police spokesperson said.
Traffic is being diverted at the I-35 split and clean up as expected it takes several hours.
One of the vehicles involved as a semi trailer, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.