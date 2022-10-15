Boomtown-Josephine
Buy Now
Illustration by Staff Artist Don Huff

JOSEPHINE — Residents in some parts of Josephine can step outside their front door and see chickens and cows grazing just across the street.

It’s the kind of small-town charm that attracted just over 2,100 residents when the 2020 census was taken, and city officials believe that number has since more than doubled. Developers targeting the area are ahead of planners, according to city administrator Lisa Palomba, but the city is working to catch up.

Tags

Recommended for you