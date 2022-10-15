JOSEPHINE — Residents in some parts of Josephine can step outside their front door and see chickens and cows grazing just across the street.
It’s the kind of small-town charm that attracted just over 2,100 residents when the 2020 census was taken, and city officials believe that number has since more than doubled. Developers targeting the area are ahead of planners, according to city administrator Lisa Palomba, but the city is working to catch up.
“I think people just kind of like that small atmosphere where it’s not super crowded,” Palomba said.
There are few commercial establishments in Josephine, but Palomba said the city wants to attract more. Currently, there is a Shell with a market, a Valero and a Dollar General. A Sonic restaurant could be coming to town.
The city has preserved many historic landmarks such as an old church and an original water tower.
“It’s a good thing,” Palomba said. “The balance between old and new.”
It’s a balance Josephine leaders want to maintain, even as they pursue new ideas for a downtown district and added retail space. Some longtime residents worry that residential growth will make it more difficult to preserve the town’s original roots, Palomba said.
The community has a volunteer fire department but a full police staff. The city contracts for fire services.
Palomba also pointed to the Community Independent School District as a reason people stay in the area. John and Barbara Roderick Elementary School, new to the community and built for the 2022-23 school year, is already at capacity.
CISD serves the communities of Josephine, Nevada, Lavon and Copeville with five schools teaching 3,500 kids. Palomba said the district isn’t able to build schools fast enough to accommodate the growth, but it is continuing to develop plans to keep up.
“We’re the district that is small enough to know people, know each other’s names and grow up in the same classes and move up K-12 together,” Palomba said. “You don’t have to be the superstar — playing in sports or band or some of those other things.”
JOSEPHINE AT A GLANCE
Population: Estimated 2,119 as of 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau
Location: 38 miles northeast of downtown Dallas
Income: $58,750 as of 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau
Median existing home sale price: $335,000, according to Redfin
Median new construction sale price: $301,000, according to Residential Strategies
Annual single-family home starts: 618 through second-quarter 2022, according to Residential Strategies
School district: Community Independent School District
Master-planned communities: Bradley Estates, Murray Manor, De Berry Heritage, Liberty Ranch, Magnolia, Riverfield
Rental communities: Cypress Creek Apartments
Retail: Dollar General, Valero, Shell
Festivals and events: Annual Fourth of July fireworks show and Christmas festival
History lesson: The town of Josephine was established in 1888 when the tracks of the St. Louis, Arkansas and Texas Railway reached the area. J.C. Hubbard, who donated land to the Cotton Belt Railroad Co. for the town site, named it after his daughter.