Motorists and residents interested in learning more about the plans to widen U.S. Highway 377 in northern Denton County may participate in a virtual town hall meeting with TxDOT officials beginning Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Transportation seeks public comments on improvements of a nearly 14-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 377 from Pilot Point, Aubrey and Krugerville to Cross Roads and Denton.
A narrated video and other materials describing the proposed project will be available from Tuesday, April 28, through Wednesday, May 13, at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US377.
TxDOT plans to widen two-lane U.S. 377 to six lanes from north of Business 377E in Pilot Point to U.S. 380 in Cross Roads.
The public can submit comments online, via email, phone or by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District office at 4777 East U.S. 80, Mesquite, TX 75150 to the attention of Nelson Underwood, P.E.
The deadline to submit comments is May 13.
The project is expected to include 12-foot travel lanes and a 14-foot outside shared-use lane, sidewalks and drainage improvements that include curbs and gutters.
The project would also realign Business U.S. 377S at U.S. 377, and FM424 at U.S. 377.
The $120 million project is anticipated to require additional rights of way and drainage easements.
TxDOT plans a public hearing in the fall with environmental clearances to follow at the end of 2020.