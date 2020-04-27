Motorists and residents interested in learning more about new frontage roads coming to Interstate 35W can participate in the Texas Department of Transportation's virtual public hearing on the project beginning Thursday evening.
The $353 million project will extend about 12 miles of frontage roads along the freeway from Dale Earnhardt Way in north Fort Worth to just south of the I-35E/I-35W interchange in Denton County.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, a presentation, draft environmental assessment, maps, drawings and other information will be available online at keepitmovingdallas.com/IH35WFR.
The public can call 469-333-0439 to provide testimony immediately following the virtual public hearing presentation from 6 p.m. Thursday through 11:50 p.m. May 15.
Individuals may also submit comments online, via email, or by mail by that same deadline to Nelson Underwood, P.E., TxDOT Dallas District, 4777 E. U.S. 80, Mesquite, TX 75150.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.