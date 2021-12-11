MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescue workers were searching through wreckage and debris for survivors Saturday morning, after a horde of tornadoes ripped a catastrophic swath across the South and Midwest in an unusually large and deadly December outbreak.
Scores of people were killed, and officials warned that the toll was almost certain to rise as they received more information from towns in the hardest-hit regions.
The tornadoes tore through at least five states Friday night — Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — said Bill Bunting, operations chief at the Storm Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service. The trail of destruction included an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas and a candle-making factory in Kentucky, the state with the grimmest overnight toll.
As of Saturday morning, the numbers of customers without power were more than 130,000 in Tennessee, more than 65,000 in Kentucky, roughly 25,000 in Arkansas, nearly 24,000 in Illinois and nearly 10,000 in Missouri, according to reports compiled by PowerOutage.us.
Still, more inclement weather was looming across the country, with severe storms and damaging wind gusts likely from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley into Saturday, the National Weather Service said in an advisory at 3 a.m. Eastern time. It said the system would also produce heavy snow over the Upper Great Lakes and rain over parts of the Northeast.
Calling it “a storm the likes of which we have never seen,” Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky said that “some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”
The governor said that in Kentucky alone, where several tornadoes touched down and one traveled for more than 200 ruinous miles, at least 70 people had been killed. He added that the state’s death toll was likely to increase to more than 100 as search-and-rescue operations continued.
Michael E. Dossett, director of Kentucky’s Division of Emergency Management, said the scale of the outbreak and the length of the most destructive tornado’s track could match or break records set by storms of nearly 50 and 100 years ago.
“It is a significant, massive disaster event,” Dossett said.
Some of the worst of Friday’s destruction was in Mayfield, a town of around 10,000 people in a western corner of the state known as the Jackson Purchase. Officials said that around 110 people were huddled inside a candle-making factory when a tornado ripped through.
“We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,” Beshear said. “It’s very hard.”
As the sun rose Saturday morning, Mayfield’s grid of narrow streets was a perilous maze of downed utility lines, dangling tree limbs and scattered debris. The First United Methodist Church, a cavernous sanctuary with a stone facade, had almost entirely collapsed. Other buildings had been reduced to piles of red bricks. Along the two-lane highways snaking into town, the tornado had left displays of its wrath, with homes missing brick exteriors, churches without roofs and seemingly sturdy trees that had been snapped like twigs.
D.J. Swant, a retired health care administrator who had moved from Wisconsin into a grand historic house in Mayfield, came out of her cellar after the tornado had rolled through to find her bed showered with tree limbs and glass from broken windows. The balcony was missing and chimneys had crumbled.
Local authorities had stressed Friday night that this storm was looking bad, and she was grateful for the warning.
“We took them at their word, and thank God we did,” she said.
As she took stock, neighbors arrived to see how she was doing. “Our church is totally gone,” one neighbor who pulled up in a truck told Swant. “Nothing was salvageable except for the communion table.”
In a statement, the president of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green said that a young man who was set to graduate Saturday had been killed in an off-campus residence.
In Arkansas, a tornado hit a nursing home in the city of Monette about 8:15 p.m. Friday, prompting a large response from police and emergency workers in the area, according to Judge Marvin Day of Craighead County.
Search-and-rescue workers found one person who had died and five who had been seriously injured, Day said. He said that other residential buildings in the area had also been damaged.
“It’s just really heartbreaking,” he said.
Police in Edwardsville, Illinois, a small city across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, said that at least two people had been killed at an Amazon warehouse after a direct hit from a tornado caused a major portion of the building to collapse Friday night.
Emergency responders estimated that around 50 people were working in the building when the tornado hit, about 8:30 p.m. Friday, and have been searching through the rubble throughout the night. Three people were recovered alive from the building, one of whom was taken to a hospital, said Mark Mayfield, a captain with the Edwardsville Fire Department.
“About half of it’s missing, it’s gone,” Mayfield said of the building, a roughly 400,000-square-foot warehouse in a distribution hub on the west side of town. At a news briefing, police officials described the risks of search and rescue in an unstable ruin of concrete and steel, with debris hanging dangerously in the strong winds.
At least three people were confirmed dead in Tennessee on Saturday morning, although search-and-rescue operations were ongoing. In Missouri, at least one person died and two others were injured when a tornado slammed down in the community of Defiance.
Researchers say that in recent years, tornadoes seem to be occurring in greater “clusters” and that a so-called tornado alley in the Great Plains — where most tornadoes occur — appears to be shifting eastward.
“This is what we would call a tornado outbreak, where you have a storm system which produces a number of tornadoes over a large geographical area,” Dan Pydynowski, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said Friday.
But a large and powerful system like the one that tore through Friday night would be expected in May or April, rather than 11 days before the start of winter.
“It’s certainly not unheard-of,” he said of tornadoes this late in the year, “but to have an outbreak of this magnitude, with this many tornado reports — it’s a little unusual for this time of year.”
Arkansas and Kansas had “spring weather” Friday, Pydynowski said, with highs in the 70s and 80s.
“It was unusually warm, and there was moisture in place,” he said, “and you had a strong cold front end. These are the ingredients for big storms in the spring, but not in mid-December.”