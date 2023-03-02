As a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm on Thursday night, the roof of La Azteca grocery store on West Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half-dozen vehicles parked outside.
A tornado formed Thursday in Weatherford as severe storms pummeled North Texas with heavy winds, rain and hail, local police said.
The Weatherford police Facebook account reported that a tornado formed in the afternoon but added no further details could be shared because officials were still assessing damages to the area.
The post encouraged residents to stay off the roads and watch for debris and downed power lines, gas lines or electrical systems. Weatherford police said no injuries have been reported as of Thursday evening.
State Sen. Drew Springer, who represents Weatherford, captured a photo of the tornado at 5:50 p.m. about a block from his office, he said.
Weatherford ISD said in a tweet that some of its campuses were damaged due to the storm. The district said it’s closing schools Friday because of the damages, power outages and debris on the roads.
Rotation was also observed in the southern part of Dallas County, where a warning had been issued, and near Justin.
Thunder cracked and sirens blared Thursday across Dallas-Fort Worth as much of the area was under tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service. Winds as high as 70 mph were reported at DFW International Airport, according to the service.
