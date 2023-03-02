Little Elm

As a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm on Thursday night, the roof of La Azteca grocery store on West Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half-dozen vehicles parked outside.

 Tom Fox/

The Dallas Morning News

A tornado formed Thursday in Weatherford as severe storms pummeled North Texas with heavy winds, rain and hail, local police said.

The Weatherford police Facebook account reported that a tornado formed in the afternoon but added no further details could be shared because officials were still assessing damages to the area.

